Russell Martin expects Southampton striker Che Adams to be fit enough to be involved in the play-offs despite picking up an issue against Leeds United. Adams started Saturday's clash at Elland Road and provided the assist in the first half as Adam Armstrong put the Saints ahead with his 21st goal of the campaign.

However, Adams could be seen receiving treatment on the field from the Southampton medical team on the hour mark and he was forced to leave the action soon later, being replaced by Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 61st minute. The injury will have left the travelling fans inside the ground worried about Adams' availability going into the post-season competition.

Martin, though, has moved to allay fears of a lay-off, with the manager insisting that the decision to withdraw Adams was a precaution.

"He felt a bit of tightness," Martin said after the game when asked about the Scotland international's status. "There is no point carrying on and risking him after that. I think he will be alright. Thankfully we also had Ross Stewart to bring on today, which was really amazing for us."

Adams has played a pivotal role for the south coast outfit and his absence would surely be felt in the play-offs should he be forced to miss any match action. The forward has bagged 17 goals for the Saints in all competitions this season, with his assist on Saturday being his sixth of the season.

That puts him marginally behind top scorer Armstrong in the club's goal scoring charts and he'll be keen to add to that tally over the next three weeks in the play-offs.

Despite beating Leeds on Saturday, Southampton finished fourth in the Championship table and that ensures they will take on Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals. Southampton beat the Baggies twice in the regular season and they'll be confident of being able to progress to the final at Wembley Stadium on May 26 as they strive to reclaim a spot in the Premier League.

They could meet Leeds once more at the national stadium and having beaten the Whites twice this season, too, they'll certainly fancy themselves to have the upper hand. Leeds have their own semi-final to get through, of course, with Daniel Farke’s side due to play Norwich City over two legs.