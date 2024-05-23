Southampton make post-Wembley plans while Leeds United arrangements after play-off final remain on hold
Leeds' pre-season plans remain on hold until the outcome of this season has been determined at Wembley on Sunday, however Southampton have supposedly wasted little time in arranging a set of friendly matches in preparation for either a return to the Premier League or another season of Championship football.
The Saints are yet to announce their summer plans, such is the importance of this weekend's contest against Leeds, but according to the club's official app, will play two games on July 13, versus non-league sides South Shields and Gateshead, before taking on Blackpool on July 27 and Bradford City on July 30.
Leeds, meanwhile, have no confirmed plans in place but are expected to have made provisional arrangements for both eventualities, should they be promoted or lose out this weekend.
Manager Daniel Farke has stated his desire to stick around for the long-haul, reiterating his decision to sign a long-term contract with the club last summer. It is expected whatever the outcome at Wembley, the German will remain in charge for the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Similarly, Farke's opposite number Russell Martin is anticipated to remain in his post regardless of the result on Sunday.
