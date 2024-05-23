Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's play-off final opponents Southampton appear to have arranged a number of friendly fixtures during the off-season this summer, following the team's outing against Daniel Farke's Whites this coming weekend.

Leeds' pre-season plans remain on hold until the outcome of this season has been determined at Wembley on Sunday, however Southampton have supposedly wasted little time in arranging a set of friendly matches in preparation for either a return to the Premier League or another season of Championship football.

The Saints are yet to announce their summer plans, such is the importance of this weekend's contest against Leeds, but according to the club's official app, will play two games on July 13, versus non-league sides South Shields and Gateshead, before taking on Blackpool on July 27 and Bradford City on July 30.

Leeds, meanwhile, have no confirmed plans in place but are expected to have made provisional arrangements for both eventualities, should they be promoted or lose out this weekend.