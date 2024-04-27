Southampton handed £10m man injury boost ahead of Leeds United final day clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton boss Russell Martin expects to see forward Ross Stewart return to fitness in time for next week's trip to Leeds United. The Saints have been forced to settle for a spot in the Championship play-offs this season with a run of three straight defeats, culminating in Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Stoke City, ruling them out of automatic promotion contention.

However, they still have to travel to Leeds next week and while they will have little to play for, they'll still be keen to head into the play-offs on the back of a morale-boosting victory at Elland Road. What Leeds will have to play for remains to be seen, with their 4-0 loss at QPR on Friday night placing the ball firmly in Ipswich Town's court when it comes to the race for the top two.

Southampton, though, could be boosted by the return of Stewart, who has made just two appearances for the club since his £10m switch from Sunderland last summer. The forward arrived at St Mary's with an Achilles issue, but it's been a hamstring problem picked up in October, that has ruled him out for much of the campaign.

Stewart has been training ahead of the clash at Elland Road, though, and with a play-off campaign looming, his return to action could be extremely timely.

"Yeah, all being well, Ross will be on the bench next week against Leeds," Martin said of Stewart in his pre-match press conference before the club's final home game of the regular season against the Potters.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed, he's come through training really nicely. He'll have a big session in the morning and then have Sunday to recover.

"He will then be fully with the squad next week. So, all being well, we look forward to having Ross in the squad."

Leeds remain in the Championship's top two at present, but after Friday's disappointing loss to QPR, they have left the door open for Ipswich to knock them down into a third place finish and the play-offs. That would open up the possibility of meeting Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium on May 26.

Should Leeds finish third, they will play one of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion or Hull City over a two-legged play-off semi-final next month.

