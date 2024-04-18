Southampton fear outlined as injury blow threatens to derail promotion push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The absence of Gavin Bazunu could have a huge impact on Southampton's hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League. That's the belief of former Ipswich Town and Chelsea man Sam Parkin, who insists Bazunu's strength on the ball will be missed by the Saints over the final four games of the regular season.

The goalkeeper, who had played every minute of every league game for Southampton prior, injured his Achilles in the warm-up ahead of the club's clash with Preston North End on Tuesday night and he is now expected to miss the remainder of the season. Alex McCarthy was the man selected to start between the sticks in his absence and he succeeded in keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win at St Mary's.

He's the man expected to start Southampton's remaining four games, too, including the final day of the season clash with Leeds United at Elland Road. Parkin, though, believes such a change in personnel could have a knock-on effect.

"My biggest concern having seen them against Preston is that Bazunu is out for the season," he told the 'What the EFL?!' podcast. "McCarthy wasn’t even on the bench, Joe Lumley was, but they put the teamsheet in and McCarthy, who is number three, is starting the game.

“He (Russel Martin) said McCarthy had more experience and he wanted to have a look at him. Martin does think outside the box, the way he plays football, but McCarthy was the number three, with Lumley the number two.

“Not everyone loves Bazunu, and in the early part of the season, he was a big problem, a big problem, but he’s been pretty good since then, and I think they need someone who is really comfortable on the ball, calm in possession and wants to build from the back, and I don’t think Lumley or McCarthy are that keeper. So, a season-ending injury is a big concern for them.”