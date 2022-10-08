Leeds United head into Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace looking to improve on last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

The Whites currently sit 12th in the table, with nine points from seven matches, but come up against an Eagles side who are languishing just above the relegation zone in 17th.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Whites boss Jesse Marsch said: “We know there’s a lot of quality in this league. For us, I think we just try to stay focused in the moment and in the match. If we do that effectively we can control the outcomes. I have a lot of respect for Palace. I think Patrick Vieira is a fantastic manager.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Southampton are eyeing Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch as a potential replacement for under-pressure boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints chief “may only have two matches to earn a reprieve” with his side currently struggling for form in the Premier League. (The Times)

Newcastle United will likely move for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison again in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “I’d be amazed if Newcastle didn’t make a move for him to be honest. We know that they considered him strongly in the last window and you can see what he would bring to the creative side of things.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on out-of-favour Manchester United star Luke Shaw. The England international’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023. (Football Insider)

Manchester City are “keeping a close eye” on Bukayo Saka‘s situation at Arsenal, according to Dean Jones. He said: “It makes sense that Arsenal get Saka tied up as soon as possible to a new deal, I’m told Man City are keeping a close eye on this situation and think he would be a great fit for them – but they’ll only move if he shows any doubts over his Arsenal situation.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a deal for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and “talks” have already taken place between the two parties. The Gabonese only signed for the Blues in the summer transfer window having facilitated his exit from Barcelona. (Foot Mercato)

Liverpool, Everton, and Arsenal are all looking at potential deals for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The player is valued at more than £22 million, but his club “fear the worst” for his future, with his current contract set to expire in 2024. (Fichajes)