Southampton boss makes telling Championship vow as Leeds United promotion race intensifies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton won't be taking their eye off the ball in the Championship despite having an FA Cup clash with Liverpool to look forward to. That's the message from manager Russell Martin, who saw his side claim a 3-0 win over Watford in their fourth round replay on Tuesday night.
That win ensured the Saints will make the journey to Anfield on Wednesday, February 28, for a clash against Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Southampton, though, want to be making the trip to Merseyside again next season as part of their Premier League schedule.
The south coast outfit are currently second in the Championship, a point above Leeds United who have played a game more, and with just three months of action remaining they are perfectly poised for a push for automatic promotion. It's a promotion race that is as enthralling as it is exciting and Southampton know they have little room for error, given the quality of those they are competing with.
As such, Martin is keen to stress that they are in no position to overlook any of the five league games they play between now that trip to Anfield as they look to extend their 24-game unbeaten run.
"It will be exciting. We have a lot of games between now and then so it won't be a focus for a while," Martin said after the win at St Mary's. "We have so many games between now and then to focus on but we can all really look forward to it.
"The biggest test for us will be to go there and be the team we want to be. We're not going to change anything - it'll be a brilliant challenge.
"It is a great place to play football and to play against one of the best managers in the world in his last season there will be amazing. It holds a special place for me because I scored there on the day my son was born."