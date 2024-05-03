Southampton boss disagrees with Leeds United 'pressure' and vows to field 'big' player at Elland Road
Tomorrow lunchtime Leeds will take to the field against Southampton in what many could foresee as being a dress rehearsal for the end-of-season Championship play-off final. The two sides have fallen short of the automatic promotion places, despite accruing 90 and 84 points, respectively, and will almost certainly contest the play-offs against sides finish fifth and sixth in the league table.
Martin has vowed to field 6ft 2in striker Ross Stewart who has missed practically the entire season through injury while suggesting there is an awful lot riding on the game for the Saints, even though they will finish fourth regardless of Saturday lunchtime's result.
"Southampton can play with a bit more freedom than us perhaps, because they don't have anything to lose anymore," Farke said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
"You can't be a Southampton manager and not go to Leeds under pressure, it's a privilege the pressure we are under," Martin responded. "The players will put pressure on themselves to implement the training and there will be pressure from a huge crowd.
"Big Ross Stewart will be on the bench and I want him to get on the pitch," the former MK Dons and Swansea City coach added.
Leeds on the other hand, know a victory will still theoretically give them a shot at clinching an improbable automatic promotion spot from Ipswich Town's grasp. The Tractor Boys are in pole position for claim second place as their own, sitting three points ahead of the Whites with already-relegated Huddersfield Town to face at Portman Road on the final day.
