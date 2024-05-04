Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest and final game of Leeds United’s season is finally here, with the Whites facing Southampton at home on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Farke’s men go into their final game knowing they are likely playoff-bound, but in the unlikely event Ipswich Town lose to Huddersfield Town, a win will take Leeds to the Premier League.

Any other scenario will put the Whites in the playoffs, and their clash with Southampton is a potential playoff final, adding extra intrigue to the Elland Road clash. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the lates news surrounding the Whites.

Robbie Fowler has been speaking about Leeds’ promotion bid. He told Crypto Casino LTD: "It's not impossible, but it's going to be extremely tough. Ipswich have obviously got Huddersfield on the final day and they just need a point against a team who are basically already relegated.

"You'd expect them to get a point, which leaves Leeds in the conundrum of having to go up through the play-offs. They probably lost form at just the wrong time, if the season had finished a month ago they would have been fine and up automatically. All of a sudden, players have started to fail to hit the standards we saw earlier in the season. I don't fear for Leeds because I think the fans will back them to the hilt and any team that goes to Elland Road will have to cope with those fans. It won't be through a lack of trying, but it feels as though the season has just been a month too long."

Martin on team selection

Southampton boss Russell Martin has been speaking about the kind of team he will put out, faced with the dilemma of resting players for the playoffs. "I think we've weighed it all up," Martin said, speaking to the Daily Echo. "I don't think there's any right or wrong. You make the decision that you think is right at the time, but we have a game to win is the way I see it.

"It's really simple. We're going there and a lot of people are paying a lot of money to go there and travel. I have been asked about the ticket prices, I know people are paying a lot of money to be there. It's the last game of the season and I want to finish it well and the fans deserve that.

