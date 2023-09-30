Southampton 3 Leeds United 1: Injury return but first-half mess brings run to crashing halt

Leeds United's good recent run came to a crashing halt as Saturday's clash at Championship hosts Southampton ended in a 3-1 defeat after a dreadful first half display from Daniel Farke's Whites.

Southampton approached the contest having lost four games on the spin but the Saints made a strong start and took just two minutes to open the scoring through Adam Armstrong.

Kyle Walker-Peters advanced down the right and played a through ball between Liam Cooper and Sam Byram for Armstrong who advanced on Illan Meslier before producing a neat dinked finish from a tight angle.

Leeds looked all at sea and Ilan Meslier then spilled a corner which fell at the feet of Will Smallbone who could only hook the ball over the bar with his back to goal.

DAY TO FORGET: Glum Leeds United faces as a strike from Adam Armstrong, above, leads to Southampton's third goal at St Mary's. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

From a rare early Whites attack, Armstrong was then booked for scything down Crysencio Summerville but the Dutchman's dreadful free-kick went out for a throw.

Leeds finally tested Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu with a long range strike from Georginio Rutter which the keeper easily saved and Bazunu then dealt with the corner.

Smallbone then entered the book for a cynical pull of Joel Piroe's shirt as Leeds started to improve but another poor Summerville free-kick came to nothing and Sam Byram then blazed a shot wide after slack Saints defending created an opening for the Whites.

But the Leeds response soon flatted out and the Saints then doubled their lead just after the half hour mark through Smallbone who prodded home a clinical finish following a cutback from Kamaldeen Sulemana who got in behind Jamie Shackleton down the left flank.

As part of a dreadful first half, Glen Kamara then entered the book for a late challenge on Flynn Downes but things got a whole lot worse two minutes later as the Saints bagged a third as an Armstrong strike took a nick off Pascal Struijk for a Whites own goal.

Armstrong was picked out by a crossfield pass into the box from Sulemana and the Saints attacker turned Byram inside out before unleashing a low drive which took a nick off Struijk en route to beating Meslier into the far left corner of the net.

Southampton's Jen Bednarek then became the third Saints player to pick up a yellow card but the hosts squandered a good chance to bag a fourth goal in first half stoppage time through Carlos Alcaraz who was presented with a free header that Meslier tipped over the bar for a corner which then flashed through the box.

Summerville then tried to provide a Whites response and the winger saw one firm shot blocked and another deflected wide for a corner at which Struijk fouled Bazunu.

Leeds boss Farke surprisingly made no changes during the half time break and the theme of the game continued with Alcaraz wasting a good chance to shoot before an Armstrong drive was deflected wide.

At the other end, Rutter threaded a neat ball through for James who was unable to keep his feet and ended up on the deck.

But an Ampadu shot was then deflected behind for a corner from which Leeds pulled a goal back through Struik who brilliantly controlled the ball and turned in one movement before firing home a neat finish in a crowded box.

Moments later, Leeds squandered a fine chance to bag a second as Joel Piroe completely failed to control a precise through ball from Rutter.

James then cut inside but fired a poor shot straight at Bazunu and the winger then blasted another attempt into the side netting from a promising break down the right.

Back came Southampton and another Armstrong was deflected wide, after which Farke finally made a double change in bringing on Archie Gray and Jaidon Anthony as Kamara and Summerville were taken off.

A foul on Anthony quickly earned Saints substitute Shea Charles a yellow card and Piroe was then unable to take another good chance in the 78th minute when firing straight at Bazunu after Rutter had cushioned down an Anthony cross.

As the clock reached the 81st minute, Patrick Bamford was introduced to make his first appearance of the season upon recovering from a hamstring injury as he replaced James.

After briefly flattening out, Leeds went close at another corner as a Struijk shot was blocked and Rutter then went for goal from a very tight angle with an attempt that Bazunu was able to save.

But Leeds were ultimately unable to add a second goal as they fell to a second league defeat of the season on the back of a six-game unbeaten run which has left them level on points with Southampton.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Charles 69), Alcaraz (Adams 69), Kamaldeen (Fraser 60), S Armstrong (Bree 85), A Armstrong (Aribo 85). Subs not used: McCarthy, Holgate, Edozie, Mara.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara (Gray 73), Summerville (Anthony 73), James (Bamford 82), Piroe, Rutter. Subs not used: Darlow, Ayling, Rodon, Gruev, Poveda, Gelhardt.