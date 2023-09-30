Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Southampton 3-1 Leeds United highlights: Off-day Whites beaten on south coast as Patrick Bamford makes return

Leeds United visit the south coast this weekend where Daniel Farke will hope to extend the Whites’ unbeaten run to seven consecutive league games at the expense of Russell Martin’s Southampton.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)
Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)

Leeds will look to build on their recent form by seeing off fellow relegated side Southampton on the south coast this afternoon. Avoiding defeat will see the Whites go seven unbeaten in the league for the first time since Marcelo Bielsa’s squad secured ninth place in the Premier League two years ago.

Farke briefly worked with Saints boss Martin during a crossover spell at Norwich City as the latter’s playing career wound down. The Leeds manager only had positive things to say in regard to his opposite number, stating in his pre-match press conference on Thursday it was a matter of when, not if, Southampton’s fortunes improve.

The Saints currently sit 15th after eight Championship fixtures, while Leeds are sixth. Both teams have won three of their league outings this season, but crucially Leeds have been beaten just once, while Southampton have lost each of their last four.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30.

Southampton 3-1 Leeds United LIVE

14:52 BST
14:29 BST

FT: Saints 3-1 Leeds United

An off-day for several. Piroe disappointing, Cooper, Byram and Kamara not at their best. Southampton got the assignment from the off, suffocating Leeds in possession and exploiting lapses at the back. Final hour was a recovery job.

14:24 BST

Stoppages

90’ Ball in the net but well after the offside flag and whistle. Deepest man Ampadu threads one down the left to Byram, who’s just off, Cooper finishes the cutback but it doesn’t count. Five minutes added.

14:21 BST

Clock ticking

88’ Corner. Ball recycled to Rutter, beats his man at the byline and tests Bazunu from a tight angle.

14:18 BST

Saints subs

85’ Aribo and Bree on; A. Armstrong and S. Armstrong.

14:16 BST

Get forward, Leeds

83’ Meslier gets his body behind an Armstrong effort. Time running out.

14:12 BST

Golden chance to make things interesting

78’ Anthony crosses to Rutter who cushions it for Piroe on the penalty spot. His effort is tame and straight at Bazunu. Dutch forward hasn’t been involved enough today. That was his moment.

14:09 BST

Yellow

76’ Charles yellow-carded for a pull-back on Anthony. Another Saint in the book

14:06 BST

Leeds subs

73’ Kamara and Summerville off, Gray and Anthony on

14:02 BST

Saints subs

69’ Che Adams and Shea Charles on for Carlos Alcaraz and Will Smallbone.

