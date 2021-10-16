Southampton 1 Leeds United 0 - recap and reaction as Marcelo Bielsa tries to explain Whites display at St Mary's and Raphinha decision
Leeds United return to Premier League action at Southampton today - and you can follow all of the latest news throughout the day here.
The Saints and Whites are approaching today's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's with just one place and two points separating the two sides.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit climbed to 16th with a 1-0 victory at home to Watford before the international break but Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts dropped to 17th after a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea.
Both sides have key players missing but Leeds winger Raphinha is in contention to play despite playing 71 minutes for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.
The YEP's live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from St Mary's on the south coast.
Southampton 1 Leeds United 0 RECAP
- 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s
- Two points and one place between the two sides
- Leeds 16th on six points, just ahead of 17th-placed Saints
Marcelo Bielsa reaction
FULL TIME
Leeds got what they deserved, nothing
Final Saints change
90 + 5: Elyounoussi off for Tella
Five minutes added time
90: Saints should be out of sight, Leeds have been very poor
Not happening for Leeds
89; Seeing plenty of the ball but not creating anything, three shots all game and none on target
Final sub for Leeds
82: Summerville on for Roberts
Gelhardt finally on
78: For Klich
Saints booking
75: Bednarek pulls back James as he looks to break down the left
CHANCE SAINTS AGAIN
73: Broja cuts in from the right, Leeds stretched, fires over, good chance