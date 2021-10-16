DECIDER: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, right, Diego Llorente, centre, and 'keeper Illan Meslier, left, are unable to prevent Armando Broja from slamming home the only goal of the game. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites failed to muster a single short on target in the whole game in which they had just three attempts at goal.

The Saints bagged the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute when Armando Borja slammed home a fierce finish from the middle of the box to finish a rapid Southampton corner.

The defeat, United's fourth loss of the Premier League season, left the Whites fourth bottom.

5 - A couple of important saves. Distribution wasn't great but the options weren't great either. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from an afternoon to forget at St Mary's.

6 - Some big blocks as Saints dominated the first half. Battled well. The major problems were ahead of him. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

4 - Not as assured as he has looked previously, some nervy moments. Redmond troubled him at times. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

5 - A couple of nice passes but still couldn't get Leeds playing and Redmond got in behind him to set up the goal. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

3 - So far below his expected standards. Made a couple of big first half defensive interventions. Touch deserted him. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

4 - Ran around, tried to press and tried to get Leeds moving but he was almost always outnumbered. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

5 - Some bright moments in possession in the second half. Kept fighting to the end. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

4 - His pace caused problems or gave Leeds an outlet on rare occasions. End product was lacking. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

3 - Threatened to spark into life in the second half after a dreadful first half but then overplayed and ran into trouble. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

3 - A couple of nice turns aside wasn't able to give Leeds forward momentum or impact the game. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

2 - Completely ineffective. Offered next to nothing, took heavy touches or picked wrong options. No focal point for Leeds' attack. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

5 - Tried to get on the ball, inject urgency and get Leeds playing but it didn't work. Wasn't always accurate, had few options at times. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

6 - Wanted the ball, only received it a couple of times and not in areas where he could hurt Saints. Brushed off too easily a couple of times. Photo by Bruce Rollinson.

N/A - Came on in the final 10 but was faced with an uphill battle with Leeds playing so poorly. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.