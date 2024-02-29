Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Archie Gray has refuted a suggestion comparing his own ability to a trio of teens and provided his take on Wednesday night's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Gray will not turn 18 until the middle of next month and again excelled in only his 37th senior appearance in Wednesday night's cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night ended in disappointment for Gray and Leeds as Conor Gallagher's late-winner sealed a 3-2 success for Chelsea but Gray was continually praised in ITV's commentary of the game and then quizzed on the level of his ability upon post-match media duty.

Speaking post-match to ITV, it was put to Gray that none of his famous family members of great uncle Eddie, grandad Frank or dad Andy had the ability that he had at 17 years of age.

Gray, though, smiled before declaring: "They probably did to be fair. I'm lucky to have the genes that I've got and to be around the people that I am around. But they definitely did, I'm sorry to say.

"But Eddie and Frank and my dad, they are all great players and I am just lucky to have them around me. I'm just trying to make them all proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad