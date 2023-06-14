Aaronson joined up with the rest of his international teammates at the beginning of June, ahead of a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final tie with Mexico later this week. The US are looking to defend their title and should they progress beyond the last four, will face either Panama or Canada in the final.

The Leeds youngster, who became the Whites’ first signing of the summer last year, struggled during his debut Premier League campaign, wrestling with the division’s physicality in particular. A return of one goal and three assists in 40 first-team appearances led many supporters over the course of the season to question whether the 22-year-old is ready for English football.

Speaking at a USMNT press conference on Tuesday, Aaronson was asked about his future and the difficult year he had endured at Elland Road.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United looks dejected after their sides defeat, resulting in their relegation to the Championship during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Yeah, I’m sorry, but I’m with the national team, so I just want to focus on the national team,” he said, as quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That’s where all my thoughts are right now, and that’s the only thing I’m focused on at this moment. So, yeah, I’m just focused on the next game against Mexico — winning this one, and then going to the next one.”

“It’s been a long season, it’s been tough in a lot of things,” he added, before admitting he was looking forward to visiting family in New Jersey and relaxing before a decision is taken on his future.

Last week, the midfielder posted the following on his social media: “The season wasn’t good enough. We all strived for more and wish we did better. Despite these disappointments, I’m extremely grateful that Leeds brought me to be part of such a great club with great teammates and an amazing fan base.

"I want to thank everyone involved with this year, including all the fans who came out to every game, start to finish, and supported us all the way. We appreciate it more than you know. MOT.”