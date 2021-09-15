APPEAL REJECTED - Pascal Struijk will be suspended after Leeds United's appeal over his red card against Liverpool was rejected. Harvey Elliott, the injured Reds teen, has sent a supportive message to the defender. Pic: Getty

Elliott was badly injured when his ankle was trapped beneath Struijk's trailing leg as the Leeds defender challenged the Reds midfielder in the second half of Sunday night's game at Elland Road.

Although Struijk came away with the ball and referee Craig Pawson allowed play to go on, it quickly became apparent that Elliott was in serious agony and medical staff rushed onto the pitch, followed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle and was placed on a stretcher, as Pawson ushered Klopp from the field of play and then approached Struijk to show his red card. The defender apologised to Elliott on Instagram after the game and the Liverpool youngster later commented to say it was not a red card challenge.

This morning news broke that the FA had rejected Leeds' appeal over the sending off and Struijk will now miss the next three games.

Elliott has responded to the news, posting on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal. I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."