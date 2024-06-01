'Soon' - Crysencio Summerville update emerges as Premier League pair eye Leeds United ace
Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keeping a “close eye” on Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, with talks expected “soon”.
United’s Dutch winger Summerville was named the Championship’s player of the year having contributed 20 goals and nine assists during the 2023-24 season in which Leeds suffered play-off final woe.
Defeat to Southampton in last weekend’s Wembley final has left the Whites facing a second consecutive season in the country’s second tier and transfers expert journalist Fabrazio Romano expects talks to try and sign Summerville to start soon.
Taking to social media platform X, Romano said: “Chelsea and Liverpool are still keeping close eye to Crysencio Summerville situation at Leeds United. Both clubs have been monitoring him this season and showing interest in the recent weeks. Nothing advanced yet but talks for Dutch winger are expected to begin soon.”
