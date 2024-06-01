Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An update on the future of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has emerged.

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keeping a “close eye” on Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, with talks expected “soon”.

United’s Dutch winger Summerville was named the Championship’s player of the year having contributed 20 goals and nine assists during the 2023-24 season in which Leeds suffered play-off final woe.

Defeat to Southampton in last weekend’s Wembley final has left the Whites facing a second consecutive season in the country’s second tier and transfers expert journalist Fabrazio Romano expects talks to try and sign Summerville to start soon.