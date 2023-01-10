Sonny Perkins pays ultimate compliment to Leeds United's fans and cites important Whites step

Teenage striker Perkins joined Leeds in July after his contract at West Ham United had expired and quickly began impressing for United’s under-23s. The 18-year-old was then handed a Leeds debut when starting November’s EFL Cup clash at Wolves and the striker made a huge and crucial contribution in his second Whites outing at Sunday’s third round FA Cup hosts Cardiff City.

The forward was brought as boss Jesse Marsch’s fifth and final substitute in the 86th minute with Leeds 2-1 down and saved United’s cup skins by firing home a 93rd-minute equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw. The strike came in front of 6,500 Whites fans in a packed away end, fulfilling an aim for Perkins who said there were “no better” supporters to celebrate with. Leeds looked to be heading out of the competition yet again at the first hurdle but Perkins’ strike ensured a replay which the young forward felt was an important step for his "relieved" side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scoring my first professional goal and first goal for Leeds, it's a crazy feeling and I have always wanted to score in front of fans like that,” said Perkins to LUTV. "There's no better fans to do it than the Leeds fans. They are so loud and that was a great feeling. I was sat on the bench thinking we'd be shooting that way in the second half so I knew it was a possibility.

NO BETTER WAY: Sonny Perkins, left, celebrates netting his first goal for Leeds United and first in professional football in front of a packed away end at Cardiff City. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

"Everyone is just relieved to be able to secure a replay instead of going out. The manager and everyone made it really clear how much we wanted to win. Unfortunately we didn't win but I think it's really important that we have at least got a replay.