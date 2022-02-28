'Something was broken' - Andrea Radrizzani on Leeds United's sacking of 'icon' Marcelo Bielsa

Promotion-winning boss Bielsa was sacked following Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur which left Leeds in 16th place and just two points clear of the drop zone.

Both third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton both have two games in hand and Radrizzani says he had to act in the best interests of the club, despite Bielsa's "iconic" and "legendary" status with the Whites.

Bielsa has now been replaced by former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch who was appointed as the club's new head coach on Monday evening.

"Dear Leeds United fans, it was a very difficult week for me, for all of you," said Radrizzani, in a video released on the club's social media channels on Monday evening.

"I am very sad, as you are, for the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

"He was an icon for all of us, he is a legend, a true legend, the man that made us achieve the promised land, the Premier League and changed the history of this club.

"I won't forget this, I am very grateful to him, I am grateful to all the staff that worked very hard for three and a half years and I have learned a lot from Marcelo and I hope one day very soon we will be meeting again as friends and chatting about our good time together.

EXPLANATION: From Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani over the sacking of former Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above. Photo by JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images.

"Unfortunately the form of the team made me genuinely believe that we needed to have a change.

"We were planning a successor for the summer and we had to anticipate this decision now because I could see something was broken in the club and I had the interest of the club and maintaining the Premier League as my first goal and my first interest so I took this difficult decision.

"I take the responsibility of this decision and I am very confident that together with your support that, with the quality of our players and the commitment that they have to play for this club that we will able to stay in the Premier League and continue to grow in the following season.

"I thank you for your trust and please support the guys because we have a lot of joy to still deliver to you from Elland Road. Thank you."