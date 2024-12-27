Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is preparing for Derby County boss Paul Warne to potentially spring a surprise when the Whites visit Pride Park this Sunday.

Farke referenced a possible change in 'base formation' as the surprise Derby might spring upon their visitors this weekend, less than a month after the two sides met at Elland Road.

Leeds were 2-0 winners in that contest with Joe Rodon and Max Wober netting five minutes apart to give United a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Farke is taking nothing for granted ahead of Leeds' trip to Derby, though, and expects the hosts to play with intensity for the visit of the league leaders.

"I think that Paul takes this as a challenge and wants to make sure that during this game he feels better than the last game. I know we had a pretty dominant performance against them, but it's always difficult. They are flexible in the base formation, and also, they have many experienced Championship players on the level. They are not like a typical team who is promoted.

"Derby is a big club, and also [has] some very experienced players, one of the most experienced sides in this league, and especially in the home games, they always play with lots of intensity. So, I expect that he will also try to surprise us, perhaps again, with the change of a base formation or something special," Farke said ahead of the game.

Derby's home record is the best out of the newly-promoted sides this season having taken 20 points from their opening 11 home encounters, including a Boxing Day triumph over West Bromwich Albion. The Rams have recorded six wins, three defeats and two draws at Pride Park, conceding just 10 goals in the process.