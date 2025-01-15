Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United summer transfer target Emiliano Buendia could be one of the 'two or three' players in contention to leave Villa Park this month after comments from Unai Emery.

The Aston Villa playmaker opted to stay put last summer despite interest from Leeds and the prospect of reuniting with two-time Championship-winning manager Daniel Farke.

Argentinian midfielder Buendia has found minutes hard to come by under Emery this season having returned from a serious knee injury which robbed him of the 2023/24 season in its entirety.

Villa signed Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen on Tuesday, January 14, adding further competition to an already well-staffed frontline. Consequently, it is harder to imagine Buendia receiving any more time on the pitch with the £20 million addition of Malen not likely to have signed without gametime assurances.

Buendia, 28, has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, although they have amounted to only 62 minutes. In addition, the Argentine has only featured for a cumulative 26 minutes in three UEFA Champions League outings for the Villans and was a 72nd-minute substitute in their 2-1 FA Cup Third Round victory over West Ham United last weekend.

Following Malen's signing, Emery discussed the possibility of future transfer business. As quoted by the Birmingham Mail, the Spaniard said: "We are alert and we want to always be ready to improve the squad with the players and, of course, sometimes some players want to leave us for different circumstances as well.

“If we are changing one player, Malen and Jaden [Philogene], that’s the first. Maybe two or three players more, we can do another deal of some players leaving and some players joining us.”

Evidently, Emery is keen to engage in player trading this month and given the minutes - or lack, thereof - awarded to Buendia, a scenario in which he grants a loan exit for the ex-Norwich City midfielder seems distinctly possible.

Leeds retain an interest in the player, mainly due to Farke's fondness and previous working relationship. It is worth considering whether Malen's addition and Emery's latest comments could also motivate Buendia to request a move, although Leeds are not likely to be the only side who'd entertain the possibility of adding a player of his quality. The Whites' league position, competition at No. 10 and the manager are all factors which theoretically work in United's favour, though.

That said, Emery's comments do suggest Villa may be reluctant to sanction Buendia's departure unless they have a replacement lined up who can improve the squad, which is easier said than done in the January window.

Leeds' stance throughout the opening fortnight of 2025 is they expect a 'quiet window' but will 'stay awake' to potential transfer opportunities that can improve Farke's group. Whether that means keeping their powder dry until a point in time where a player of Buendia's calibre becomes available is unclear, but United aren't likely to turn down the chance to supplement their starting lineup with a two-time Championship winner, if he and Villa became open to the move.