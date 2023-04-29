Paul Merson , Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Michael Dawson joined host Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday to discuss which three teams they thought would go down. All four quickly agreed that Southampton would be relegated and after a brief deliberation, the quartet were also unanimous in their verdict that Everton would join the Saints in being consigned to the dreaded drop.

The panel of pundits were then asked who they thought would fill the third and final relegation spot and all four opted for Javi Gracia’s Whites. Dawson, who was the last to cast his view, said: "I hope not Leeds. I live in the area and I like to go and watch them Jeff but I think Leeds. I think Leicester will win on Monday night and that could be enough.”