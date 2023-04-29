Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Soccer Saturday quartet of pundits cast verdict on Leeds United's final fate in relegation fight

A quartet of Sky Sports pundits have cast their verdicts on how Leeds United’s season will end in the club’s fight to beat the Premier League drop.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Michael Dawson joined host Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday to discuss which three teams they thought would go down. All four quickly agreed that Southampton would be relegated and after a brief deliberation, the quartet were also unanimous in their verdict that Everton would join the Saints in being consigned to the dreaded drop.

The panel of pundits were then asked who they thought would fill the third and final relegation spot and all four opted for Javi Gracia’s Whites. Dawson, who was the last to cast his view, said: "I hope not Leeds. I live in the area and I like to go and watch them Jeff but I think Leeds. I think Leicester will win on Monday night and that could be enough.”

VERDICT: On Javi Gracia's Leeds United from the Soccer Saturday quartet. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.VERDICT: On Javi Gracia's Leeds United from the Soccer Saturday quartet. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.
