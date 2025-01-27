Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker’s Clarets face Daniel Farke’s Whites on Monday under the Turf Moor lights.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has issued one final message about Leeds United ahead of Monday night’s massive Championship showdown at Turf Moor.

The fixture offers Championship leaders Leeds the chance to move four-points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and six points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Writing in his column in the match night programme, Parker admitted he knew his side were facing a strong test - but signed off by saying exactly the same sentiment applied to Leeds.

Parker wrote: “This is a big game, of course. Every game will be now until the end of the season. That’s what we all want. We keep putting in the hard work, all the planning, all the sweat and sometimes the tears.

“That’s what we do to keep getting results and aim for the big prize of moving up. But we can only do that by overcoming each hurdle as it arrives. Tonight, Leeds United come to our home and we know we face a strong test. But so will they.”