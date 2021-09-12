Bamford battles Robertson. Pic: Getty

@Leelee31121: Zero positives to take from this. If we aren't careful, we could end up doing a Sheffield United.

@Petercridland1: Very naïve tactics. Too much space for them to exploit, poor all over the pitch. Could have been ten.

@zz9zsa: I love Bielsa for where he's got us, but starting to doubt whether he has what's needed to push us on another level now. Can't help but think if we'd played a little more conservatively and on the counter we might have got a point at least.

@MarkyDH: We were never going to get anything from this game. We simply aren’t good enough to compete against the best now that fans are back in the stadium. However, Newcastle is a must-win game and we’ve got zero chance with only one centre-back available, given that Ayling is playing like a League 2 player.

@OliverHar149: Not awful. Ref was abysmal. Liverpool players going down at everything and moaning at everything, Klopp and staff moaning at everything. Just need to find ways of settling and not pumping balls long as our only option.

@Tom_1992_: Need to get rid of Cooper and why does he insist playing Roberts, he actually doesn’t do anything.

Dan James on his Leeds United debut. Pic: Getty

@SeanBx12: Even before the red card we were hopeless. No urgency no quality and again no desire to be there. A lot of work to be done.

@Bazmundinha: We’ll be lucky to stay up this season, injuries already, not strengthened where we should of (centre-midfield). We’ve been outplayed in all four games so far and it’s only getting harder.

@Faz71Wid: Feel sorry for Meslier having to defend behind some of our defenders.

@OliWhiteMOT93: For all Bielsa’s genius, we still haven’t sorted out our defending of set pieces. So, so poor again.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the ball at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

@HitmanALAWuk: Roberts is a waste of a sub when we have much more talented players in the under 23s to be given the chance. Rodrigo should never play for Leeds again.