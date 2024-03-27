Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coady appeared as co-commentator on England's coverage of their Under-21 European Championships qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening and was drawn into discussing the Football League, pushing for promotion as well as Leeds youngster Gray.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton centre-half had previously been on BBC 5Live's Monday Night Club show during which he commented on the Championship title race and being knocked off top spot by Leeds ahead of the international break.

Adding to his previous comments, Coady discussed the development he has seen in Leeds midfielder Gray this season.

"I think it goes to show how important the Football League is," he said. "These players are having brilliant seasons at the top of the Championship where it's ever so close.

"He's done brilliant for Leeds. He really has. He's disciplined, I think he understands the game a lot, that's why he can play different positions. Just to understand that role at right-back, we see a lot of team play with right-backs going inside, I think is something he can do as well."

Gray has predominantly featured on the right-hand side of Daniel Farke's defence this season and operated in that position as England ran out convincing 7-0 winners against Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium.

