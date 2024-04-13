Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been served a slice of relief after Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers with a star helping the Whites but a new issue presenting itself.

Leeds had the chance to move back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places and potentially top of the division in Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Blackburn after defeat for Leicester City in Friday night’s clash at Plymouth Argyle.

Instead, Daniel Farke’s side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat which left them in third place and still one point behind both leaders Leicester and second-placed Ipswich Town but having played one game more than both sides.

United’s defeat consequently presented second-placed Ipswich with the chance to move four points clear of Leeds and three ahead of Leicester with a victory in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at home to Middlesbrough.

Ipswich, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw in which Boro star and Leeds loanee Luke Ayling helped out his parent club by providing an assist. Ayling set up Emmanuel Latte Lath to fire the Riversiders ahead with 20 minutes on the clock. Another familiar Leeds face in Leif Davis then provided the assist for Massimo Luongo to draw the Tractor Boys level ten minutes later.

Ayling was then booked for timewasting in the 93rd minute as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw, still putting Ipswich top of the pile but only two points ahead of Leeds and with a far worse goal difference. The Tractor Boys are now one point ahead of Leicester but the Foxes - who are one point ahead of Leeds - have a game in hand.

Leicester’s game in hand presents itself later this month when they take on Southampton at the King Power. But as part of a new issue presenting itself, fourth-placed Southampton put themselves right back in the top-two reckoning with Saturday afternoon’s last gasp 3-2 win at home to Watford in which Flynn Downes bagged a 99th-minute winner.