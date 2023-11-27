Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundits Michael Dawson and Sue Smith both felt Leeds United should have been awarded a penalty against Rotherham United on Friday night. The Whites dominated the first half in South Yorkshire and took an early lead through Crysencio Summerville.

Farke's side had chances to add to their lead but failed to take them as the Millers equalised through Hakeem Odoffin late in the first half. Jaidon Anthony thought he had scored a late winner bur Patrick Bamford was flagged offside in the build-up as the goal was ruled out. However, the Whites' frustrations came when Lee Peltier went unpunished after he caught Daniel James on the shin with studs showing inside the penalty area as appeals were ignored by referee Oliver Langford. Dawson feels VAR would have overturned the decision and sent Peltier off, if the technology existed in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rotherham were fortunate here for Peltier to not give a penalty away on Dan James,” said Dawson. “That wasn’t the right outcome because we don’t have VAR in the Championship. Had they, it would have been a penalty and a red card for Peltier and Leeds were unfortunate for that decision.”

Smith agreed, as she added: “You look at the second half. Should they have had a penalty? Yes, they probably should have.”