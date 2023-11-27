Sky Sports pundits agree on 'unfortunate' Leeds United refereeing decision in Rotherham United draw
Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw against Championship strugglers Rotherham United on Friday night
Sky Sports pundits Michael Dawson and Sue Smith both felt Leeds United should have been awarded a penalty against Rotherham United on Friday night. The Whites dominated the first half in South Yorkshire and took an early lead through Crysencio Summerville.
Farke's side had chances to add to their lead but failed to take them as the Millers equalised through Hakeem Odoffin late in the first half. Jaidon Anthony thought he had scored a late winner bur Patrick Bamford was flagged offside in the build-up as the goal was ruled out. However, the Whites' frustrations came when Lee Peltier went unpunished after he caught Daniel James on the shin with studs showing inside the penalty area as appeals were ignored by referee Oliver Langford. Dawson feels VAR would have overturned the decision and sent Peltier off, if the technology existed in the Championship.
“Rotherham were fortunate here for Peltier to not give a penalty away on Dan James,” said Dawson. “That wasn’t the right outcome because we don’t have VAR in the Championship. Had they, it would have been a penalty and a red card for Peltier and Leeds were unfortunate for that decision.”
Smith agreed, as she added: “You look at the second half. Should they have had a penalty? Yes, they probably should have.”
Leeds boss Daniel Farke expressed his frustrations after the game and was strong in his belief that his side should have been given the penalty as they chased the winning goal. He said: "I was far away but my view was clear that it was 100 per cent a penalty. It's the Championship, we don't have VAR and probably a home game you get this situation all day long. Away game no one is really shouting for it. You have to accept it on Championship level. It's definitely a penalty. It was obvious to see, my feeling was the referee was close enough to see it."