All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Coventry City.

Leeds United are now preparing to face Coventry City as they look to bounce back from defeat last time out. The Whites have now fallen 10 points behind Ipswich Town in second and 11 behind Leicester City in top spot.

Daniel Farke's men are going to need to get back to winning ways and put together a winning run over the festive period if they want to close that gap. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton on Farke

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has called out Leeds boss Farke over his claims that Sunderland 'parked the bus' during their win over the Whites. “I thought the phrase that came out of Daniel Farke’s mouth about Sunderland parking the bus was just completely inaccurate," said Prutton.

“To say that a team that is compact, solid and hard to break has parked the bus is quite frankly rubbish. If Leeds don’t have the answers to teams that are going to defend in that type of way, rigidly with discipline then it’s going to be a long season that’s going to end in disappointment. They’ve got the players to break that type of stuff down.”

O'Riley interest

There is fresh interest in reported Leeds summer target Matt O'Riley. The Denmark international is said to have impressed the Whites with his performances from Celtic, though a move never materialised in the summer.