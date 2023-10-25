One pundit was not convinced by one of Daniel Farke’s selection decisions during Leeds United’s clash with Stoke City.

Daniel Farke has been criticised over one of his selection decisions for Leeds United’s clash with Stoke City. The Whites made the trip to the Bet365 Stadium on the back of a huge away win over Norwich City.

Farke’s men came back from two goals down to win, and in large part thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s brace, with the Dutchman continuing to impress this season. The Whites made the trip to the Potteries looking to add to their fine run of form while also looking to make up ground on second placed Ipswich Town. The game is still ongoing at time of writing.

But many fans were surprised to see Farke leave one of his star men out of the starting lineup, with Summerville placed on the bench for the clash with Stoke. According to WhoScored, Summerville was the second-highest rated player in the Championship heading into the midweek fixtures, but even at 21 years of age, rest is important, and especially with Leeds having another 33 games to play after this one.

It’s likely Farke was factoring that into his decision, with the Whites back in action against Huddersfield Town this weekend. But Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie is not convinced it was the right decision, questioning Farke during Sky Sports’ television coverage. Speaking on the commentary, Hendrie said, as pointed out by MOT Leeds News: “I was really, really surprised to see he was rested.