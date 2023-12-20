All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a huge clash with Ipswich Town.

Leeds United are now preparing for a huge clash with promotion rivals Ipswich Town this weekend after two without a win. The Whites drew to Coventry City last time out, losing to Sunderland in the game before that, but they remain 10 points behind this weekend's opponents.

Daniel Farke and his men have been unable to match the consistency of the top two so far, but they have the perfect opportunity to reduce the gap on Saturday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Ipswich 'worry'

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe believes Leeds will be 'worried' about facing Ipswich this weekend. He told Sky Sports News: "To me, they proved what ability they have in the games they have played so far. They’ve got nothing to prove in those games with Leeds and Leicester. I do think the Leeds game is more important because Leicester will probably run away with the title. It’s about keeping Leeds a fair number of points behind them.

“I’m going to Elland Road on Saturday and I can’t wait for it. It’ll be a very exciting game with both sides going for it. But Ipswich, if they were to win or even lose both of them, it would not change my view of them. They’ve followed on from how they played in League One, so Leeds and Leicester will be worried about playing Ipswich. Just because they drew with Norwich, there won’t be any fear from them.”

Winger move 'shut down'

Leeds were linked with a move for Galatasaray star Kerem Aktürkoğlu earlier this week, reportedly preparing for Wilfried Gnonto's potential exit. But according to a fresh report from Beyaz Gazete, Galatasaray will not be selling the winger this winter.