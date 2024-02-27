Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A regular co-commentator on Leeds' fixtures this season, Hinchcliffe says what he has seen is enough to convince him the Whites could feasibly go unbeaten at Elland Road in 2023/24.

United have not tasted defeat in LS11 since the end of last term when a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur consigned the team to relegation from the Premier League. Since Daniel Farke's arrival, though, Leeds are unbeaten on home turf, a run which now stretches 19 matches across all competitions.

“To be there with a ninth win in a row, unbeaten here at Elland Road [this season] – there are many record-breaking statistics,” Farke said in his post-match interview after coming from behind to beat Leicester City last weekend.

“But even more important is the feeling and the spirit. You could feel it in the celebrations of the whole stadium.

“You could see what it means to everyone connected with this club after some really tough years, many disappointments and days of suffering.

“To experience such a period when you feel everything is really united here – players, staff, supporters, the whole club," the German added.

Sky pundit Hinchcliffe said: "The way that they're playing, the dominance of games, not just winning games, they're deserving to win games as well - if you look at their performance data, Expected Goals, they're ahead. The only one that wasn't was actually Leicester [3-1] but they won it in the final ten minutes in a different way.

"They're dominating home and away, I expect them possibly to go unbeaten at Elland Road all season, it's just the way they approach games, the way they dominate games, the balance of their performances is superb, with [Archie] Gray and [Ethan] Ampadu going into the back four from midfield and [Ilia] Gruev and [Glen] Kamara coming into central midfield, the team actually looks better balanced now than it did previously.

"Everything looks right for Leeds and Daniel Farke has experience getting teams promoted so he knows about the pressure at the top of the table. Their form and their position in the league is well-deserved."

Leeds are the only side in the Football League to remain unbeaten at home this season, while across the top four tiers of English football, the only other teams yet to taste defeat are Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City.