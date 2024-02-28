Sky Sports pundit makes Leeds United Elland Road prediction as 'intimidating' promotion verdict issued
Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Chelsea in a mouth-watering FA Cup fifth round clash. The Whites are yet to lose this year, and they won't want to lose that record to one of their old rivals.
Daniel Farke's men are undoubtedly prioritising their Championship promotion charge, but they have the opportunity to challenge for silverware and collect some cash along the way in the cup. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Jordan's promotion claim
Simon Jordan has been speaking about Leeds' promotion hopes during his latest appearance on TalkSPORT. He said:"I think Leeds will go up, and I do think the atmosphere at Elland Road is remarkable; I’ve always felt that.
"One of the most intimidating and inspiring atmospheres is at Elland Road. While I forecasted that Leicester would beat them, it was a great result for Leeds.” Leeds are now within six points of Leicester in first, level on points with Ipswich Town below them.
Pundit prediction
Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe believes Leeds could go unbeaten at Elland Road all season in what would be a historic achievement for the Whites. He said: "They [Leeds] are dominating home and away and I expect them to go unbeaten at Elland Road.
“The balance of their performances is superb with Gray and Ampadu going into the back four from midfield, and Gruev and Kamara into central midfield. The team actually looks better balanced now than it was previously so everything looks right for Leeds. Of course, Daniel Farke has experience of getting teams promoted and knows about the pressure at the top of the table, their form and position in the league is well deserved.”