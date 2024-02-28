Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Chelsea in a mouth-watering FA Cup fifth round clash. The Whites are yet to lose this year, and they won't want to lose that record to one of their old rivals.

Daniel Farke's men are undoubtedly prioritising their Championship promotion charge, but they have the opportunity to challenge for silverware and collect some cash along the way in the cup. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Jordan's promotion claim

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jordan has been speaking about Leeds' promotion hopes during his latest appearance on TalkSPORT. He said:"I think Leeds will go up, and I do think the atmosphere at Elland Road is remarkable; I’ve always felt that.

"One of the most intimidating and inspiring atmospheres is at Elland Road. While I forecasted that Leicester would beat them, it was a great result for Leeds.” Leeds are now within six points of Leicester in first, level on points with Ipswich Town below them.

Pundit prediction

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe believes Leeds could go unbeaten at Elland Road all season in what would be a historic achievement for the Whites. He said: "They [Leeds] are dominating home and away and I expect them to go unbeaten at Elland Road.