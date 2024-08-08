Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sky Sports pundit has had his say on what he expects from Leeds over the 2023-24 campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has outlined his Leeds United expectation for the forthcoming season with a warning but new Whites man praise.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are just two days away from beginning a new Championship promotion quest after falling at the final hurdle last term via defeat in the play-off final to Southampton.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Manchester City, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday left-back Hinchcliffe served up praise for Farke’s transformation of an initial relegated ‘mess’ at Leeds but admitted United ultimately should still have finished in the top two last term.

One year on, Hinchcliffe knows the clear Leeds aim will be to seal automatic promotion at the second attempt but warned that justifying their position as title favourites will not be easy as he declared a view that United would be “in contention” for the top six, if they keep everyone fit.

The Sky Sports pundit picked Sheffield United as a potential key rival in hailing some of the club’s summer signings - as well as the Leeds move for new Southampton loanee Joe Rothwell.

Asked how well placed Leeds were to get up and should they be one of the favourites, Hinchcliffe reasoned: “They are a year stronger. When Daniel Farke stepped in last season, the club was in a bit of a mess.

"It had been relegated, lots of players were sent out on loan so we weren't really sure how Leeds were going to do. Daniel and Leeds did a brilliant job, really they should have probably finished in the top two.

"Yes, they have lost Archie Gray, they have lost Crysencio Summerville - the Championship player of the season - so there's losses there.

"But I still think you look at their squad and the quality of the squad that they have, they have made some good signings as well, they have brought in Joe Rothwell who I think is a very good attacking midfielder.

"I look at Leeds, I think the balance is there, if they can keep everyone fit they are definitely in contention for the top six but of course they want to finish in the top two and not go through the play-offs again."

Hinchcliffe added: “They are probably everyone's favourites to get promoted, that's easier said than done in the Championship.

"How are Sheffield United going to fare? They have made some very good signings so I think the battle for the top two in the Championship is interesting.

"The battle for the play-offs is absolutely wide open, it is really unpredictable, and how are the sides that have stepped up from League One going to fare?

"Portsmouth and Oxford are they going to have decent seasons, can they surive It's going to be a relentless season."