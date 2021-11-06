Sky Sports pundit claims 'outstanding' Leeds United star will be attracting attention from EPL rivals

Raphinha of Leeds United. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been a standout performer for the Whites this season, and was once again influential in his side’s 2-1 win over struggling Norwich City, scoring the opener in an assured display.

And Morrison has been quick to voice his admiration of the tricky winger.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, the former Crystal Palace striker said: “He’s been their biggest difference all season. He’s an outstanding player.

"He’s one of those players I think can go and play for one of the top four teams. He’s got so much ability. He’s the difference-maker in this Leeds team.

"Norwich were in the game, and it was missing a real bit of quality in the game, and he’s the one, nine times out of 10, who always delivers for Leeds.

"I know they’ve got the likes of Phillips and Bamford – two really good players – but he’s the main man for me. He can go either way, he’s a Brazilian international now, and for me, he’s been an outstanding signing.

"A lot of the big teams will be looking at him.

"Every time he gets on the ball, it’s composure. I always talk about him because I think he’s outstanding.

"What a brilliant signing he’s been.”