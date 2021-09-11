Sky Sports pundit backs never-before-seen Leeds United talent to be 'massive player' for Bielsa

Daniel James. (Photo by VLADIMIR KRAINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Wales international joined the Whites from bitter rivals Manchester United in a deadline day deal worth around £25 million, and could be in line to make a first appearance for his new club against Liverpool on Sunday.

James famously almost signed for Leeds back in January 2019, and Hendrie believes that they have done stellar business by finally landing their man.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, he said: “I think he suits Bielsa’s style of play. I think he’s a good signing for Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He gives them that balance in those wide areas where Leeds are really good. He’s expansive, his counter-attack play is really good, and I feel that this will be a good move for him.

"He didn’t feature as much as he’d have liked last season, but he’s still a young boy, learning the trade. He went to a big football club and expectations were high when he came onto the scene at [Manchester] United. He really did make a bit of a name for himself.

"I thought he was going to be a big signing for them, but he sorted of drifted away.

"I feel that going to a Leeds side – he can certainly be a massive player in those wide areas. Touching on the way Leeds play, I think it’ll suit him down to the ground.”