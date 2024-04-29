Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's all-important final day fixture against Southampton has unsurprisingly been selected to be shown live by Sky Sports. Following Ipswich Town's draw with Hull City on Saturday night, Leeds are guaranteed to have something to play for in their last Championship fixture.

As such, Sky Sports cameras will be at Elland Road to broadcast the clash with the club hoping to pick up the points required to claim a top two spot and win promotion back to the Premier League. The game will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, May 4, in conjunction with the 11 other Championship games that day, of which three have been selected by Sky.

Alongside the Whites' home clash with Southampton, who are resigned to fourth spot and the play-offs, Sky will show Ipswich's match against the all but relegated Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City's meeting with play-off chasing Norwich City.

Of course, Leeds fans will be keeping one eye on proceedings at Portman Road that day, but United’s final day requirements are not yet set in stone, given Ipswich still need to go to Coventry City on Tuesday night. Leeds will be in control of their own destiny on Saturday should Coventry do them a favour and stun the Tractor Boys. However, Kieran McKenna's side know that a win at the CBS Arena will leave them needing just one point to get over the line on the final day.

Leeds are no strangers to playing in front of the Sky Sports cameras this season. In fact, this is the 33rd time they have been selected which is a new high outside of Covid, surpassing the previous record of 32 picks set in Marcelo Bielsa's first season at the club.