Leeds United know all about how key the loan market can be and the club will be looking to make the most of it this summer. With the Whites unable to spend the amount of money they would like this summer, loan signings are expected as they look to add to Daniel Farke’s squad.
However, the loan market works two ways and the Whites may well be looking to send a number of youngsters out to continue their development elsewhere. Sonny Perkins has already made the move to join Leyton Orient for the season, while reports suggest that Darko Gyabi could be about to rejoin Plymouth Argyle, too.
Here, the Yorkshire Evening Post take a look at six, who could benefit from leaving Elland Road on loan this summer.
Sonny Perkins left Leeds United on loan last week with the forward joining Leyton Orient for the season. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Kristoffer Klaesson
Leeds had to call on their third choice goalkeeper last season with Klaesson coming into the starting XI on two occasions. However, the Norwegian knows that chances could be few and far between once more this time around. At the age of 23, Klaesson is approaching a pivotal stage of his career and game time could well be key to his development. | Getty Images
3. Joe Gelhardt
Gelhardt's lack of progress over the last two seasons has been a real concern and after finding himself rooted down the pecking order last time around, he struggled to find game time opportunities. The forward is 22 now and this season could be pivotal one way or the other. Should he struggle to catch the eye over pre-season, a loan could be considered to provide him with the minutes he so desperately needs this season. | Getty Images
4. Charlie Crew
Crew may still be waiting for his senior debut at club level but he is now a fully fledged international, having made his Wales debut last month. The 18-year-old will have his eye on first-team minutes with Leeds next season then, but if they don't come a loan seems a sensible option. | Getty Images
5. Diogo Monteiro
The 19-year-old has been a regular for the U21s since making the move from Servette in January 2023, but he hasn't really come close to the first-team picture at Elland Road yet. As such, in order to take his development to the next level, Leeds could consider a loan for the centre-back, who spent last season as captain of Portugal U19s. | Getty Images for DFB
6. Darko Gyabi
Gyabi is reportedly close to rejoining Plymouth Argyle on loan and in truth, it's a move that makes an awful lot of sense. The midfielder was making progress at the Pilgrims last season before his season was cut short through injury and should he make the move, he'll be keen to fully establish himself in the senior game. | Getty Images