3 . Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt's lack of progress over the last two seasons has been a real concern and after finding himself rooted down the pecking order last time around, he struggled to find game time opportunities. The forward is 22 now and this season could be pivotal one way or the other. Should he struggle to catch the eye over pre-season, a loan could be considered to provide him with the minutes he so desperately needs this season. | Getty Images