Stuart McKinstry is among those to start for the Whites whose line up features three players who made the bench for Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Kristoffer Klaesson and Jack Jenkins also start having been unused substitutes against the Hammers along with McKinstry.

Archie Gray, Kris Moore and Nohan Kenneh also made the bench against the Irons and are again amongst the substitutes for the 23s.

Fellow youngsters Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde are not involved having made their Premier League debuts when replacing injured duo Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo in the first half at the London Stadium.

Mark Jackson's young Whites currently find themselves in the division's relegation zone, United sat second-bottom but only behind third-bottom Derby on goal difference.

The Rams, though, have two games in hand and the two sides will lock horns at York City's LNER Community Stadium tonight in a 7pm kick-off.

Twenty-year-old left back Lee Buchanan is the big name in the Derby line up, the first team defender returning for the first time since inuring his knee in September.

STARTING: Leeds United's Stuart McKinstry. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Celtic, West Ham and Watford are all reportedly interested in the left back in addition to Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Jenkins, Mullen, Littlewood, McKinstry, Allen, Dean, McGurk, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Kenneh, Moore, Gray, Coleman.

Derby under-23s: Foulkes, McDonald, Grewal-Pollard, Clarke, Bardell, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Robinson, Cybulski, Watson, Aghatise. Subs: Solomon, Randle, Matthews, Ebiowei, Kelly.