The Whites bid farewell to the German international defender earlier this week as his loan switch back to the Bundesliga was confirmed.

Koch initially joined Leeds from SC Freiburg in 2020, becoming a mainstay in defence over the course of his three seasons at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old looks almost certain to have played his final game in a United shirt, however, after completing a season-long loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt. Koch’s contract at Leeds expires next summer, therefore he will technically be a free agent once his Eintracht loan expires, although it is expected the German side will look to arrange a pre-contract agreement when they are permitted to do so.

Leeds United's Robin Koch appears dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday May 28, 2023. (Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

According to German sports outlet BILD, Leeds will receive a £430,000 (€500,000) loan fee for Koch’s move, while Eintracht will also cover the full cost of Koch’s Premier League wages.

Previous reports in Germany indicated Koch could leave on a free transfer this summer, which Leeds insisted was not the case. Instead, the 26-year-old will depart Elland Road for good next summer, although in practice he has all but ended his time as a Leeds player this week.

Eintracht finished seventh last term and will go through the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers for a place in the competition proper this summer.

