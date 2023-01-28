Six changes as new signing makes Leeds United debut at Accrington but star men missing

Rutter was an unused substitute for last weekend’s Premier League hosting of Brentford which ended in a goalless draw but the 20-year-old forward comes straight into the XI for the 12.30pm kick-off at the Wham Stadium in Accrington as Whites boss Jesse Marsch makes six changes to his side.

Marsch revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that both Tyler Adams and captain Liam Cooper had minor injuries and neither are involved. Pascal Struijk is also not part of the matchday squad and rapidly rising star Willy Gnonto is suspended due to picking up two bookings in the two third round games against Cardiff City but striker Patrick Bamford and Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra both make their first starts since October upon recovering from recent injuries.

Rasmus Kristensen, Junior Firpo and Sam Greenwood are the other trio to come into the side in addition to Rutter, Sinisterra and Bamford who wears the captain’s arm band. Absent trio Adams, Pascal Struijk and Gnonto drop out of the team that started against Brentford in addition to Rodrigo, Luke Ayling and Brenden Aaronson who are on the bench which features two ‘keepers in Joel Robles and Dani Van den Heuvel.

Youngsters Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph plus Diego Llorente complete the Whites subs. Crysencio Summerville, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Archie Gray were already confirmed as out injured.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Astley, Loneglo, Tharme, Rodgers, Coyle, Hamilton, Pressley, McConville, Whalley, Leigh. Subs: Jensen, Nolan, Perritt, Martin, Quirk, Woods, Adekoya, Pickles, Fernandes.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Greenwood, Harrison, Sinisterra, Rutter, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Van den Heuvel, Ayling, Llorente, Gyabi, Aaronson, Perkins, Rodrigo, Joseph.

Referee: Josh Smith.