Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest automatic promotion prediction comes from former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan, who can't get enough of what is proving to be a thrilling race. Leicester City continue to lead the way at the top, but after disappointing results of late, their lead has been cut to three points, with Ipswich Town reclaiming second place over the weekend.

Leeds United have dropped to third place, two points behind the Tractor Boys, while Southampton, who have the most difficult run-in, are five points behind second place. The Championship always throws up surprises, and there were more over the weekend, with strugglers QPR beating Leicester and Huddersfield Town drawing with Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 11 games remaining for each of the teams and with just 33 points still up for grabs, the race will now begin to get nervy for all four teams involved, and it may well come down to which of the teams handles the pressure the best.

But TalkSport pundit Jordan is sticking with Leicester despite the Foxes having lost three on the bounce in the Championship. “This is a remarkable league," Jordan said on Tuesday. "You’re looking at three teams that can win the league, six or seven teams that could get into the playoffs and nine teams that could get relegated.

“There’s no other league like it. The Championship is a brilliant, brilliant league and one that needs to be enhanced and promoted more because there is no league that contains this level of jeopardy on a weekly basis.