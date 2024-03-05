Simon Jordan sends 'jeopardy' warning as Leeds United battle Leicester City and others for promotion
The latest automatic promotion prediction comes from former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan, who can't get enough of what is proving to be a thrilling race. Leicester City continue to lead the way at the top, but after disappointing results of late, their lead has been cut to three points, with Ipswich Town reclaiming second place over the weekend.
Leeds United have dropped to third place, two points behind the Tractor Boys, while Southampton, who have the most difficult run-in, are five points behind second place. The Championship always throws up surprises, and there were more over the weekend, with strugglers QPR beating Leicester and Huddersfield Town drawing with Leeds.
With 11 games remaining for each of the teams and with just 33 points still up for grabs, the race will now begin to get nervy for all four teams involved, and it may well come down to which of the teams handles the pressure the best.
But TalkSport pundit Jordan is sticking with Leicester despite the Foxes having lost three on the bounce in the Championship. “This is a remarkable league," Jordan said on Tuesday. "You’re looking at three teams that can win the league, six or seven teams that could get into the playoffs and nine teams that could get relegated.
“There’s no other league like it. The Championship is a brilliant, brilliant league and one that needs to be enhanced and promoted more because there is no league that contains this level of jeopardy on a weekly basis.
“If they [Leicester] win, they’re back on track again. I think the remarkable story in recent weeks has been the return of Ipswich because everybody wrote them off, everyone thought that the moment Leeds got into the groove, the relegated clubs were going to dominate the automatic places, which is not proving to be the case. I think it’s a fascinating situation and I still think Leicester are going to come out on top of it.”