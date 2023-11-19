Simon Jordan makes Leeds United's Everton compensation claim as Bamford praises former Whites boss

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare to return to Championship action with a visit to Rotherham United on Friday.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Leeds United will face a difficult challenge if they look to claim compensation from Everton after they were punished for breaking Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees have been handed a ten-point deduction that has plunged them into the relegation zone after a lengthy investigation into their financial conduct.

The Daily Mail have since reported Leeds, Burnley and Leicester City will seek compensation from the Goodison Park club after they came out second best in a relegation battle with Sean Dyche’s side last season.

However, Jordan revealed he can not see such claims ‘getting very far’ as he assessed what Everton’s next steps could be.

Writing in his Mail on Sunday column, Jordan said: “The challenge for Everton now is what to do next. Do they really want this delayed and hanging over them when the best course of action might be to take their medicine?

“Despite the penalty, they are still only two points adrift of safety and given the struggles of the promoted clubs, it might be an idea to take this one on the chin as I don’t see Everton going down.

“I also don’t see those clubs lining up to sue Everton getting very far.”

Bamford praises former Whites boss

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been discussing his relationship with former Whites manager Javi Gracia.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is still in touch with some of his former managers. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The Watford and Valencia boss was handed the reigns at Elland Road after a painfully long hunt for a successor to Jesse Marsch during the second half of last season and got off to a positive start with a 1-0 win against Southampton.

However, Gracia was dismissed with four games remaining in what would be an unsuccessful battle against relegation - but the Spaniard still managed to forge a positive bond with Bamford during his short stint at the club.

He told the ‘My Mate’s a Footballer’ podcast: "There's been quite a few managers who I've had really good relationships with. The ones who came in last year, Javi Gracia, even now I still speak to him and his staff, they were lovely.