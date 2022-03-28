Similar trend and Leeds United must avoid case of Southampton deja vu

The Saints have now lost four in a row - but boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted there was “minimal damage” in the latest defeat which the Austrian felt showed exactly what his Saints can do.

Jesse Marsch’s fifth-bottom Whites are heading into this weekend’s return to action seeking a third win on the bounce whereas the 11th-placed Saints are looking to avoid a fifth defeat in succession.

Southampton have not won in the league since beating bottom side Norwich City 2-0 at St Mary’s on the final Friday of February but the Saints followed the triumph with a 3-1 success at home to West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round.

LIFT OFF: Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his Southampton side bag their first win of the current Premier League season at the eighth attempt back in October through a 1-0 victory against Leeds United at St Mary's, above. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

The south coast side’s FA Cup run was then ended on the Sunday before the current international break as all conquering Manchester City left St Mary’s with a 4-1 success.

The defeat followed a 2-1 reverse at home to Watford, another 2-1 home defeat against Newcastle United and a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa for three league defeats in a row.

But the Saints remain six points clear of Leeds with a game in hand and Hasenhuttl was upbeat about his side after their cup defeat to City.

Raheem Sterling had fired the visitors into a 12th-minute lead but the Saints levelled on the stroke of half time through an Aymeric Laporte own goal.

City then hit back after the break as a Kevin De Bruyne penalty was followed by strikes from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez but Hasenhuttl was looking at the positive when considering the opposition.

“I think there is minimal damage from this,” said the Saints boss, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

“We can be proud of what we have done.

"I haven’t seen so many teams play like this against Manchester City and this was very positive.

"It shows what we are able to do.

"I think we did a really good job for a long time, but not long enough and not clinical enough in the defence and in the offense, and this was the difference between the two teams.”

Hasenhuttl’s side held City to a goalless draw at the Etihad back in September and again took a point against Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture at the end of January via a 1-1 draw, James Ward-Prowse on target for the hosts.

Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja have netted six goals apiece this term, one behind top scorer Che Adams who has bagged seven.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has also weighed in with four.

When it comes to assists, Nathan Redmond leads the way on five, one more than Ward-Prowse, and Redmond was the creator of the goal that sunk the Whites at St Mary’s in September.

Southampton approached the game sat fourth-bottom and still seeking their first league win of the new campaign at the eighth attempt.

Leeds had six players missing including Raphinha after his return from international duty with Brazil and Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites served up just three shots and not a single effort on target.

Hasenhuttl’s side had 19 attempts, five of which were on target, and Broja netted the only goal of the game from a Redmond cutback.

Another seven victories have followed although four and a half weeks have now passed since the Saints savoured their last taste of success in the league.

Unlike last time, Leeds must now ensure that the south coast’s current barren run is this time extended a little longer.