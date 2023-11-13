Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Skubala has highlighted a "similar" feeling upon ending his time at Leeds United to join Lincoln City with a huge admission about the Whites.

Ex-England futsal boss Skubala joined Leeds as the club's new under-21s boss in July 2022 but the former England under-18s coach has now left the club to become Lincoln's new head coach.

The move to League One side Lincoln presents Skubala's first job in outright first-team management, ahead of which the 41-year-old admitted he was leaving a huge club in Leeds but with a similarity upon joining the Imps.

"I'm really excited," said Skubala in his first interview with Lincoln City. "I'm really excited to work with the players every day. We will work hard every day, we will try and improve every player, we will try and improve what we do.

"I'm really excited to meet the fans and be a part of the Lincoln City movement if you like and the Lincoln City feeling and probably that's the biggest thing that drew me to the club really is the plan that the board and the leadership have.

"But also I felt something that I felt when I moved to Leeds, how important the fans are and how much influence they can have over the team.

