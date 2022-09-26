Significant Willy Gnonto prediction made as Leeds United man set to make history

Leeds forward Willy Gnonto will become only the third player in post-war Italian football history to make three starts for the national team before his 19th birthday, should he be named in the starting XI to face Hungary this evening.

At the age of 18 years, 10 months and 21 days, summer signing Gnonto has already made two starts for the Azzurri.

The former Internazionale youngster impressed boss Roberto Mancini during a summer training camp and was subsequently selected for Italy’s Nations League fixtures in June.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy looks on during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Italy and England at San Siro on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Already one of the youngest full debutants in the country’s history, Gnonto could become the first attacker in the post-war era to make three starts before turning 19.

Gnonto is yet to make his senior Leeds debut but is tipped to earn his sixth cap at full international level this evening when Italy take on Hungary in Budapest.

Leading Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport predict Gnonto to lead the line alongside Giacomo Raspadori as Mancini attempts to qualify for the Nations League Finals next summer after missing out on the FIFA World Cup.

The European champions have already beaten Hungary once this cycle, with Gnonto playing the full 90 minutes.

Gazzetta expect Mancini to stick with the 3-5-2 formation which helped the Azzurri defeat England 1-0 at San Siro last weekend.

"Of the three goals conceded by Hungary [in this Nations League cycle], two were scored by us, with a banzai attack: Politano, Gnonto, Raspadori,” writes Luigi Garlando in GdS.

Garlando’s use of the term ‘Banzai’ references the charging attacks and swarming staged by Japanese infantry units against Allied forces during World War II.

“Mancini plans to reintroduce the idea from Cesena [where Italy beat Hungary 2-1 in June], while confirming the 3-5-2: Gnonto and Raspadori up front to take away references from Orban and [Hungary boss] Marco Rossi's giants.”

Italy are expected to name an XI with two slight, dynamic and aggressive forwards in Gnonto in Raspadori, according to the Italian daily.