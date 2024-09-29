Significant boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected amid new rival emergence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big new boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected.

Leeds United are expected to pass their next big test with flying colours for a fresh big boost in the club’s promotion bid.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved to within just one point of the Championship’s automatic promotion places with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City and now face a quick return to action on Tuesday night.

In what will be the second game of three hard fixtures within seven days, Farke’s side will take on his former club Norwich City in a 7.45pm kick-off at Carrow Road.

Having started the new season by taking just two points from a possible nine, Norwich have sine turned a corner and made it nine points from a last possible 12 with Saturday’s 3-2 triumph at Derby County.

Under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Canaries are starting to emerge as a potential new promotion rival yet the bookmakers expect Leeds to take another three-point haul from the midweek clash at Carrow Road.

Despite the tight turnaround, travel and Norwich’s form, Leeds are odds on with almost every bookie and no bigger than evens but as short as 4-5. Norwich can be backed at almost 3-1 despite being on home turf at 29-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 27-10.

For Leeds, a victory would mark a first win of the season against a team in the top ten and moreover a potential promotion rival.