Cooper had not featured for Leeds since playing the full duration of February’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which proved former boss Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge. Marsch was eventually replaced by new head coach Javi Gracia who gave Cooper his first minutes under his tenure when bringing on the Whites captain as a 74th-minute substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at leaders Arsenal .

Incredibly, Cooper has now played for 11 different managers for Leeds since signing for the club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014. David Hockaday gave Cooper his debut and the captain has since stepped out for Neil Redfearn, Darko Milanic, Uwe Rosler, Steve Evans, Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen, Paul Heckingbottom, Marcelo Bielsa, Marsch and now Gracia. He is the first player in Leeds United history to play for 11 different managers.