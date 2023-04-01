News you can trust since 1890
Sign of the times as Liam Cooper makes astonishing Leeds United history on Arsenal 'return'

Whites captain Liam Cooper made an incredible piece of Leeds United history upon his club return from injury at Arsenal.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 19:14 BST

Cooper had not featured for Leeds since playing the full duration of February’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which proved former boss Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge. Marsch was eventually replaced by new head coach Javi Gracia who gave Cooper his first minutes under his tenure when bringing on the Whites captain as a 74th-minute substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at leaders Arsenal.

Incredibly, Cooper has now played for 11 different managers for Leeds since signing for the club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014. David Hockaday gave Cooper his debut and the captain has since stepped out for Neil Redfearn, Darko Milanic, Uwe Rosler, Steve Evans, Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen, Paul Heckingbottom, Marcelo Bielsa, Marsch and now Gracia. He is the first player in Leeds United history to play for 11 different managers.

HISTORY: For Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, right, through his outing at Arsenal. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
Liam CooperArsenalNottingham ForestNeil Redfearn