Sidelined Leeds United man shares cryptic fitness update and reaction to new injury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The summer signing opened the scoring at Elland Road on Tuesday night which set Leeds on their way to a sixth straight game without defeat. However, Ramazani was unable to play any part beyond the 13th minute having rolled his ankle in a collision with Hornets full-back Festy Ebosele.
Ramazani had nutmegged Watford's Moussa Sissoko near the touchline in the same move but was felled by Ebosele shortly thereafter, causing the issue. Despite attempting to carry on after an initial on-field assessment by the Leeds physios, Ramazani was withdrawn, able to walk from the pitch under his own steam.
The 23-year-old has taken to social media following the Whites' latest victory, posting a slideshow of images from his brief run-out on Tuesday, including one showing him wincing whilst being tended to by team doctor Rishi Dhand.
Ramazani's accompanying caption to the image is, 'I will be back...', which could be taken one of two ways. Either Ramazani will return to the matchday squad sooner than expected this weekend, or he will potentially miss fixtures whilst undergoing rehabilitation on his ankle.
When will we hear more on Ramazani’s injury?
Daniel Farke will explain the severity of Ramazani's issue on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Bristol City.
The Leeds manager is already without Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Max Wober and Junior Firpo for the visit to Ashton Gate, the latter serving a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.