It wasn't so much Super Sunday in the Premier League but Sickening Sunday for Leeds United.

I felt so gutted for the boys, who were absolutely magnificent and put together a second half performance that was pretty special. All it was missing was that vital ingredient - those goals.

The second 45 minutes were the best we've seen under Jesse Marsch, taking the opposition into context as well. Arsenal were unbeaten, flying, confident and boasted flying wingers who we felt could cause us plenty of problems.

Yet we battered them. People were saying afterwards that we deserved a point but I thought we deserved all three.

The worry, of course, is just how disheartening that can be sometimes, especially when we've now gone six games with nothing but a couple of points.

At such times it's easy to start questioning a thing or two but that second 45 tells me that the boys believe and that the manager set out his stall with the tactics and they carried them out to a tee against a team at the top of the table.

It will not have helped their mood that the red card to Gabriel was rescinded after the VAR review, because that could have been a turning point.

SICKENING SIGHT - Leeds United battered Arsenal in the second half at Elland Road and came away with a 1-0 defeat, despite being awarded a penalty that Patrick Bamford took responsibility for. Pic: Getty

I don't know how you can change a red to a yellow because it's either one thing or another, not something in between.

As for the penalty, VAR were looking at the push from Patrick Bamford but didn't seem to take it back a second or two, which showed Gabriel looking at where the striker was going to run and blocking him off. That didn't seem to be taken into consideration.

And to compound matters, if someone has lashed out it's a red. The yellow was baffling.

It just kind of built up the frustration of disappointment in the end, but what I would say is that despite all of that, the boys kept going and going and going. That impressed me.

What will be really important now is that we take those feelings of deflation, anger and everything else, and turn it into real determination and three points at Leicester City.

The plucky loser thing cannot become our reputation, it must be put to bed quickly. For 45 minutes against Crystal Palace we were superb and got nothing, and it was the same against Arsenal. That simply cannot continue.

Leeds have more than enough to win football matches because they have it in the tank to defend and go forward to create chances, so they're doing lots of the right things, albeit without getting points.

The next two games are absolutely huge because a couple of wins will make things look very different - which is what we said a few times last season.

There will be many more ups and downs but it's absolutely vital to maintain exactly the things they were doing against Arsenal, in the next few games and then you can see points coming for sure.

It's clear for all to see that if Patrick Bamford is 100 per cent fit, he plays and he starts because he's vital to the team.

So as long as he came through fine, fitness wise, he'll be desperate to start at Leicester. He wants to score - something he hasn't done since last December - so badly and I can't imagine how that must feel for a striker.

Bamford will be targeting Leicester and Fulham as the games to end this run and start a new scoring streak. I'm desperate to see that, too.

Marsch has been easing him back in slowly so I can see why he started with Rodrigo instead against Arsenal, who did have a blistering run at the outset of the season and to his credit played really well for the first half an hour.

He got into dangerous areas, where we need him, but his pass for the Arsenal goal was a mistake. Whether he didn't see Bukayo Saka behind Pascal Struijk, or he was looking to hit Luis Sinisterra, I don't know. We've seen that sort of ball from him once or twice before but this one was extremely costly.

From then we needed something different to get ourselves back into it and Bamford was always going to come on.

Fortunately I was a full-back, and quite happy to be one because I could put in a seven or eight out of 10 performance and I didn't have to score the goals. Goals bring pressure and every good striker knows he will go through peaks and troughs.

Bamford is incredible when he's in a hot streak and even if he's not, he offers something to the team that no one else does, so he changed the game. We are just desperate for him to score and he was really positive, grabbing the ball for the penalty and even the second one, after missing the first.

He's long in the tooth, though, he understands that it will turn because he's getting in the right positions and getting chances. If would defy the law of probability if we and he play like that and don't start scoring. At some point it will turn.