Leeds United manager and former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will return to Portman Road this weekend where he is unlikely to be afforded a warm welcome due to his prior stint with the Canaries.

Farke led Norwich to two promotions from the Championship whilst at Carrow Road, a feat Leeds’ hierarchy hope the German is able to repeat at Elland Road.

During his time in Norfolk, Farke presided over four East Anglia derbies, winning two and drawing twice. In his last meeting with the Tractor Boys, emotions spilled over in the home and away dugouts with members of Farke’s backroom team engaged in confrontation with then-Ipswich manager Paul Lambert and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lambert and current Leeds backroom figure Chris Domogalla were sent off in the aftermath of a heavy challenge by Jon Nolan on Max Aarons which sparked a touchline melee.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Daniel Farke, manager of Norwich City looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Norwich City at Portman Road on October 22, 2017 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Farke was always unlikely to be afforded a warm welcome on Saturday afternoon, but on the back of comments made after that particular game in 2019, it is all the more probable the Ipswich faithful will make their feelings known towards the new Leeds boss.

"I saw the tackle, which was a nothing challenge, then I saw one of their two lads come in and am I supposed to stand back and watch my own lads get bullied? I'm not going to do that," Farke told Sky Sports following Norwich’s 3-0 derby day victory.

"Ipswich had to try and break our rhythm and try and annoy us and take our concentration away, but I think the most important thing is that happens on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like I said I'm full of respect for Paul's great career on the pitch and he's still a hero in Germany. There are some great lads at Ipswich, on the pitch and on the sidelines, but some of the lads used a few words that I wouldn't want any children to hear.

"My feeling is you can lose a game but show a bit of class. I think 95 per cent of Ipswich's staff did this, but not all of them,” Farke said.

Ipswich are under new management after a spell in the third tier with ex-Manchester United youth team coach Kieran McKenna leading the Suffolk club back into the Championship last year.