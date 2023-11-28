Leeds United’s reciprocal ticket price offer has been rejected and criticised by Championship rivals Coventry City after the two clubs failed to come to an agreement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues have released a statement on their official website confirming the absence of a reciprocal deal and accusing Leeds of using high prices at Elland Road as a ‘negotiating tool’ to adjust the prices of other clubs. Leeds confirmed at the start of the season that they would offer a reciprocal pricing deal to all clubs, lowering the away ticket prices at Elland Road in return for travelling Whites paying less for the return fixture. Leeds say the majority of their Championship rivals have agreed to the deal, with the exceptions of the Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers and now Coventry.

Coventry’s statement took issue with the offer and how much it would cost them as a club. It read: “Coventry City have been unable to come to an agreement with Leeds United regarding ticket pricing for away fans for our league games this season. While advertised as being a ‘reciprocal offer’ to Clubs, Leeds’ proposal would result in their fans visiting the Coventry Building Society Arena paying less for the game than Sky Blues supporters. Leeds United proposed us changing the game from Category A to Category B for Leeds United supporters only. In return they would drop their £45 price to £30 for adult Sky Blues fans visiting Elland Road in December. Leeds were not willing to negotiate or change their offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe it is not for opposition Clubs to dictate pricing or price categories to other Clubs. Using high prices at their own Club as a negotiating tool to adjust prices at other Clubs should not be the case. While we appreciate the cost to an individual supporter of this, the cost of a price reduction such as this for Leeds fans would be around £30,000 to Coventry City – based on Leeds bringing roughly 4,500 supporters. We would also be subject to increased police and stewarding costs for this game. We felt it was important for us to be clear with our supporters over this process and why we came to this decision. Therefore, we can confirm that: Sky Blues supporters will pay £45 at Elland Road, which is the Adult away supporter price which has been decided by Leeds United. This is ultimately their decision. Leeds United supporters will pay £37 at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which is the Category A Adult away supporter price which has been decided by Coventry City. This is ultimately our decision.”